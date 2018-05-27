SOCIETY

Bicycles take over Lake Shore Drive for Bike the Drive

The annual Bike the Drive event was held Sunday on Lake Shore Drive. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
More than 20,000 cyclists took over Lake Shore Drive Sunday morning for the 17th annual Bike the Drive fundraiser.

Bicyclists were out on the typically vehicle-filled Lake Shore Drive along Lake Michigan.

"How often do you get to take your bike actually on Lake Shore Drive and live to tell about it?" said first-timer Jim Joyce.

Among the cyclists was 9-year-old Madison Moorehouse, who had been training for weeks.

"More than once a week me and my friends would go outside and ride bikes," she said.

The event raises money to help make the streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians all year long.

"The proceeds from this event today benefit the Active Transportation Alliance. We advocate for better safer streets for walking biking and public transportation," said Ron Burke, executive director of Active Transportation Alliance

It was a gorgeous day, but temperatures were hot which meant participants had to stay hydrated.

"We did a lot of stops drinking a lot of water," said cyclist Claudia Rubio.
