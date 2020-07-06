From Chicago to northwest Indiana, families enjoy socially distant 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic canceling many of the usual Fourth of July celebrations this weekend, families are still finding ways to enjoy the summer and have fun outdoors.The crowds at Navy Pier on Sunday night weren't as large as years past, and the beaches in northwest Indiana looked a bit different.Beachgoers spaced out as best they could to soak in the sun on the sand."We're trying to keep our 6 feet and everything else," said Andrea Thomas. "We made sure that everybody at least had a mask, no matter what."The Thomas family was among many finding new ways to have a safe and fun celebration."We had a barbecue. My dad bought fireworks and we just hung out," said Kamille Thomas.In Chicago, people also shot off their own fireworks in place of the Navy Pier's big light show. A time-lapsed video taken in Logan Square captured an illegal fireworks show that many enjoyed from their rooftops.Beaches in the city remain closed, but some found their fun along the waterfront in the city's harbors. Others took advantage of newly reopened outdoor dining areas.Many told ABC7 that even with big events called off, it did not cancel out their holiday fun. Families said celebrations were done in smaller groups with a focus on fun and quality time."Due to the quarantine, everybody was really distant so now that we're able to be around each other, now people are really appreciating that," said Kamille Thomas.