Coronavirus

New bill could cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic

A U.S. representative in Minnesota has proposed a bill that could cancel all rent and mortgage payments through the rest of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's office, the bill would constitute full payment forgiveness, with no accumulation of a debt for renters or homeowners and no negative impact on their credit rating or rental history.

The "Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act of 2020" would also establish a landlord relief fund. The fund would be to cover losses from the canceled payments and "create an optional fund to fully finance the purchase of private rental properties."

Under the act, the property owner cannot refuse rent or discriminate based on the income of such household.

To read the full proposed bill, visit Rep. Omar's website.

SEE ALSO:

Coronavirus: Democratic lawmakers propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymortgagescoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrentsu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Facebook unveils COVID-19 symptom map
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 220 in 4,346 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot gives update on COVID-19 impact on black community
IL COVID-19 cases top 30K; PPE arrives from China
Industry voices weigh in on whether grocery stores should let people inside
Josephine's Southern Cooking delivers hundreds of meals daily to seniors
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Springfield protest calls for reopening Illinois economy
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Show More
'The Last Dance': All eyes on the hotly anticipated Michael Jordan docu-series
New Pandemic EBT program aims to feed kids during school closures
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths at 220 in 4,346 cases
What to know about Indiana's 11,686 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News