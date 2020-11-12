chicago proud

Black Owned: The Little Diner's Crew

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Little Diner's Crew is helping kids to discuss and change the roots of racism and social injustice.

It is a Black-owned business and it makes Chicago Proud.

D.C. and Alayna Crenshaw are the founders of The Little Diner's Crew and they joined ABC7 Thursday morning.

They is holding a virtual dining and dialogue series, with each event having a different theme and highlight a different chef and cuisine. The series highlighted "What We See" on November 8, with "How We Feel" coming on November 14 and "Now We Act" on November 21.

For more information, visit littledinerscrew.com.
