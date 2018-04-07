SOCIETY

Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place

The Black Women's Expo is taking place this weekend in Chicago, marking its 24th anniversary. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 24th annual Black Women's Expo opened Saturday at McCormick Place. The event features seminars, speakers and live entertainment that celebrate the aspirations and accomplishments of African-American women.

ABC7 Chicago's Karen Jordan, Will Jones and Jim Rose visited the event.

Black Women's Expo

Date: Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Address: McCormick Place - North Building, 2301 S. King Dr., Chicago

Admission: $20 adults; $6 children

Visit the Black Women's Expo's website for more information.
