Black Women's Expo continues Saturday at McCormick Place

CHICAGO (WLS) --The 24th annual Black Women's Expo opened Saturday at McCormick Place. The event features seminars, speakers and live entertainment that celebrate the aspirations and accomplishments of African-American women.
ABC7 Chicago's Karen Jordan, Will Jones and Jim Rose visited the event.
Black Women's Expo
Date: Saturday, April 7, 10:00 a.m.-7:00 p.m.; Sunday, April 8, 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Address: McCormick Place - North Building, 2301 S. King Dr., Chicago
Admission: $20 adults; $6 children
