Blue Man Group surprises Melrose Park Halloween superstar with cerebral palsy on Windy City Evil

The 10-year-old Melrose Park kid was Downtown to show off his over-the-top Blue Man Group costume. Dressing him up in elaborate costumes is something his mom and dad hope can help people look beyond Anthony's cerebral palsy.
RELATED: Melrose Park boy dresses as 'Beetlejuice' for Halloween
"Seeing everybody's face light up bringing him in here is amazing," said Anthony's dad Tony.
After chatting it up with Ryan and Val, Anthony got a treat better than even a full size candy bar!
The real Blue Man Group stopped by Windy City Live to party with Anthony!
"For the Blue Man Group to come in here and surprise him, it's awesome," Tony said.
But that wasn't all! They've invited the Alfanos to the show as VIPs and sent Anthony home with a swag bag fit for a real Blue Man.
"I love when they embrace what we do with Anthony, so its fun that they get to come out and be a part of it," Anthony's mom Deanna said.
RELATED: Next stop, Halloween! 5-year-old's school bus driver costume is custom-built for his wheelchair