'The Little Lark Still Sings' shares Chicago couple's retirement dream in Italy

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple is living out their retirement dream in Italy.

Victoria Smith was one of the first female executives in the marketing department at Proctor & Gamble. After retiring, she and her husband, Larry, decided to move to Italy and restore an old farmhouse.

However, they found challenges in their new daily life in a foreign country. Smith wrote a book about her experience called The Little Lark Still Sings.

Today, Victoria and Larry are engaged in their small community in Cortona. They even produce their own olive oil from their hillside trees.
