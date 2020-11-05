Boy finds wedding ring after trick-or-treating in Mount Prospect

Mt. Prospect, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy in suburban Mount Prospect found a little something extra in his stash of Halloween Candy.When he went trick-or-treating he found, what looks like, a man's wedding ring.The simple gold band had an engraving that says "Love MG."The family said they tried to find the owner on Facebook and went to Mount Prospect police, but have not been able to find the owner.Police said they believe the ring was accidentally given to the boy in the village's Prospect Manor neighborhood.