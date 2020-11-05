Society

Boy finds wedding ring after trick-or-treating in Mount Prospect

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Mt. Prospect, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old boy in suburban Mount Prospect found a little something extra in his stash of Halloween Candy.

When he went trick-or-treating he found, what looks like, a man's wedding ring.

RELATED: Chicago Halloween brings about makeshift solutions to keep trick-or-treaters safe

The simple gold band had an engraving that says "Love MG."

The family said they tried to find the owner on Facebook and went to Mount Prospect police, but have not been able to find the owner.

Police said they believe the ring was accidentally given to the boy in the village's Prospect Manor neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycook countymount prospecttrick or treatlost and found
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago protest calls for Trump to concede election
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Large brush fire burning along I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana
Body found in Midlothian forest preserve amid search for missing woman
Underwood, Oberweis nearly tied as absentee votes are counted
Community celebrates tax increase to fund mental health services
Show More
IL reports 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
Voters elect first openly trans official in IL
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, mild
Lyric Opera House gets facelift during COVID-19 closures
More TOP STORIES News