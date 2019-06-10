6-year-old lives out dream as superhero 'Galacto' at Make-A-Wish event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy helped save Chicago from evil villains Sunday, with the help of Make-A-Wish volunteers and Chicago police.Chicago's newest superhero, Galacto, also known as Finnegan Kuzniar from Westchester, flew into Navy Pier, and caught the notorious bank robber "T-Storm," with the help of Chicago police.He even received thanks from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Police Supt. Eddie Johnson."I want you to know the mayor called me last night because we knew about this nefarious band of thieves out here and she asked me what were we going do, and I told her that you were in town and ready to help us take on these bad guys," Johnson said."If we need him again, he's ready to come back into action. Thank you very much on behalf of the citizens of Chicago," Lightfoot said.Finn said his favorite part about his day as a superhero was riding in a helicopter.In real life, Finn is battling a life-threatening auto-immune disease. His battle with Chicago's super-villains was made possible by Make-A-Wish Illinois.