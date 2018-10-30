HALLOWEEN

Toddler with spina bifida plans to trick-or-treat without crutches

EMBED </>More Videos

Roman Dinkel, 2, is celebrating going trick-or-treating without his crutches. (Courtesy Dinkel Family)

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas --
When Roman Dinkel was born, doctors told his parents he might never walk. This year, the two-year-old is going trick-or-treating without his crutches.

"Roman is a miracle," his dad Adam said. "We get to witness a miracle every single day in our house and the moments just get sweeter and sweeter."

The family first learned that Roman would have spina bifida when his mom, Whitney, was pregnant with him. Doctors performed surgery on him while he was in utero.

Whitney has been sharing her son's story on a Facebook page called "Defying Odds: Roman's Journey." Roman's infectious personality and determination to walk has inspired millions. One video, in which he happily exclaims to his dog, "Look Maggie, I'm walking!" has 25 million views.


On Halloween, the family will celebrate the toddler's hard work as he dons a Luigi costume and goes trick-or-treating without the help of his "sticks," as he calls them. The whole family is joining in the Super Mario Brothers group costume, with his siblings dressing up as Mario and Princess Peach and his parents being Bowser and Yoshi.

Adam said it's been great to watch his son gain so much confidence walking around.

"As a parent of a child with spina bifida, it's something you might never get to see," he said. "It's nice to see that he's going to be able to run around with his brother and sister."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhalloweenu.s. & worldfeel goodbuzzworthycostumesholiday
HALLOWEEN
Halloween Weather: Trick or Treat?
How to participate in Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest
More halloween
SOCIETY
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Field Museum to renovate Native North American Hall with Native American partners
Indiana dad dresses son in Adolf Hitler costume for Halloween
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
More Society
Top Stories
3 siblings fatally struck at Ind. school bus stop
Neuqua Valley High School evacuated due to bomb threat
'Boy Meets World' actor who played My. Feeny foils attempted burglary
Chicago police officer injured in accidental shooting
Son charged in death of Bradley University professor, husband
James 'Whitey' Bulger killed in West Virginia prison
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted after leaving dead, mutilated cat at grocery store
Show More
Chicago's official Christmas tree selected
Country Club Hills firefighter wins discrimination, sexual harassment lawsuit
3 CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting in court Tuesday
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
5-year-old tests positive for meth after trick-or-treating
More News