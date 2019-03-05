Broadway musical 'Frozen' coming to Chicago

CHICAGO -- The Broadway musical "Frozen" is coming to Chicago.
The first national tour of the musical will play at the Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, for an 11-week engagement beginning Oct. 21, 2020 through Jan. 3, 2021.
It features the songs from the animated film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.
According to the Broadway in Chicago site, it promises an unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunnings sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.
Group sales are available now; single tickets go on sale at a later date.
More information at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
