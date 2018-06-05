WINDY CITY LIVE

Bronzeville teen named National Youth Poet Laureate

Patricia Frazier, 19, is a National Youth Poet Laureate. (WLS)

Patricia Frazier, 19, is a National Youth Poet Laureate. The Bronzeville teenager talked about her work and her upcoming book "Graphite."
