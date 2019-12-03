Society

'It makes me feel amazing:' Buffalo Grove students spend Giving Tuesday serving others

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Students at Aptakisic Junior High School spent their entire day dedicated to servicing others on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday, also known as National Day of Giving, falls on December 3 this year. It's a movement to create an international day of charitable giving during the holiday season.

Mrs. Gray, a science teacher, was wrapped up in helping out Tuesday. Students at the Buffalo Grove high school donated $1 a strip to tape Gray to a wall.

"It's the idea of volunteering, of donating, of making a positive impact on the world," said Craig Podolski, an eighth grade teacher.

"We try to help with all the groups that are in the community and it makes us feel good, like we are a part of the community," said student Maurya Bonu.

More than 200 students did just that by shipping blankets to ALS patients, building centerpieces for senior citizens, and making breast cancer self-examination cards for women.

"It makes me feel amazing, I wish we had more of these days," said student David Brumer.

Students also helped the League of Women Voters stuff envelopes with information and trinkets to send to first-time voters.

"We believe very strongly that we have to start with kids as early as we can, encouraging them to be active and involved in their democracy," said Heidi Graham, with the League of Women Voters.

Molly Pinta with Buffalo Grove Pride says this is the kind of thing that triggered her activism.

"I was like writing letters and making phone calls and it transitioned into a lot more than that, so I think that these kids can do the same," Pinta said.

Most students told ABC7 they plan to continue volunteering and make it a regular part of their lives.

"It seems like a bunch of small things that are manageable and that you can do in like your free time," said student Asha Wallace.
