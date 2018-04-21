SOCIETY

Circle of life: Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush passing (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Just two days after former First Lady Barbara Bush passed away in her home in Houston, the Bush family welcomed a baby boy.

Neil Bush, the son of Barbara and George H.W. Bush, posted a picture of his new grandson on his Facebook page Friday morning.


His daughter Lauren Bush Lauren and her husband David Lauren, vice chairman and chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren Corp, welcomed their 7 pound 8 ounces baby boy Max Walker Lauren into the world on April 19.

The Laurens, who married in 2011, also have a 2-year-old son, James.

The new baby brings the total number of great-grandchildren for Barbara and George H.W. Bush to eight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushgrandparentsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News