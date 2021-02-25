California firefighter helps deliver his baby on side of road

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6942616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brianna Hill knew she would be pregnant during her bar exam, but she wasn't expecting a huge curveball in timing due to COVID-19.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. -- Welcome to the world! A California firefighter helped his wife deliver their daughter on Wednesday.Contra Costa County firefighter Karl Taugher and his wife were on the way to the hospital, but the baby couldn't wait.Karl put his skills to use, helping deliver her on the side of the road.The firefighter said his wife is really the one who did all the work.After delivering the baby, Karl called for firefighters and medics to assist with getting his wife and baby to the hospital.The baby came so fast, mom and dad haven't even picked out a name for her yet.