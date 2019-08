Cadbury criticized for multi-colored chocolate bar it tried branding as 'unity' bar

Candy maker Cadbury is getting criticized for a multi-colored chocolate bar that it tried branding as a "unity" bar to mark India's Independence Day.On Aug. 14, the company wrote : "This Independence Day, let's celebrate a country that stands united in its diversity. Presenting the Cadbury Unity Bar, India's first chocolate with dark, blended, milk and white chocolate all under one wrap."A New York Times restaurant critic sarcastically tweeted "congratulations Cadbury for solving racism."Cadbury released the chocolate bar on Aug. 15, which is India's Independence Day.