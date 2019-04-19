Cahokia, Ill. cop drives man to job interview instead of giving him a ticket

CAHOKIA, Ill. -- An Illinois man has two reasons to feel lucky after getting pulled over on the way to a job interview -- he didn't get a ticket, and he got the job.
Ka'Shawn Baldwin was pulled over on Wednesday in Cahokia, Illinois, for allegedly having expired plates. He was also driving with a suspended driver's license. The 22-year-old told CNN he had borrowed the car.
Baldwin told the officer that he was on his way to a job interview and didn't have any other way to get there.
"I thought it was over," Baldwin told CNN. "The main thing that was running through my mind (was)I'm fixin' to miss the job interview and get the car towed that wasn't even mine."
Instead of giving a ticket, Roger Gemoules, a resource officer for Cahokia High School, gave Baldwin a ride to the interview. Gemoules was on patrol that day because the school was closed for spring break.
"He was very respectful when I pulled him over and you could just tell -- I could feel that he really was wanting to get to this job interview," Gemoules said.
He followed Baldwin, while he dropped off the car at a safe place and then drove him to the interview.
"I was a few minutes late, but I made it," Baldwin said. "I was grateful, I was thankful. Made it to the interview, I got a job."
Francella Jackson, assistant to Cahokia Mayor Curtis McCall Jr., shared the story on Facebook and thanked Gemoules.
"I'm very proud of Officer Gemolus and the outstanding judgment and decision making that he used in helping this young man," McCall said.
Baldwin already has one job and hopes he'll now be able to earn enough money to get his driver's license back.
But until then, he'll take the bus.
