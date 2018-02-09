SOCIETY

California assemblywoman at head of Me Too movement accused of harassment

Cristina Garcia

A California lawmaker at the forefront of the Me Too movement is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia is accused of groping a man at a 2014 softball game.

"I am certain I did not engage in the behavior I am accused of," Garcia said in a statement.

The statement went on to say any claims of sexual harassment must be taken seriously. Garcia is taking an unpaid leave of absence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysexual harassmentsexual misconductu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
HS dance team photo shoot with police creates controversy in Granite City, Ill.
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News