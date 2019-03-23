California mansion comes with time capsule

ROSEMONT, Calif. (WLS) -- Cassie Decker transformed the 120-year old Manlove Mansion in Rosemont. Now she's put it on the market for a million dollars.
She described the reaction people have when seeing the house, to a reporter from KCRA.
"They are stunned. Absolutely stunned. They can't believe this is the same house or the same property."
Three years ago, Decker took over an overgrown 2-and-a-half acre property surrounding the neglected Victorian and transformed it.
"I'm absolutely shocked. I'm shocked," says realtor Cara Ryan. "Seeing the very first photos she has of it, it's a completely different house. Completely different."
Inside, Decker restored all the original wood, restored the fixtures, restored all the original stained glass.
She kept pieces of history like the old telegraph poles outside and the old telephone hook-up in the basement untouched.
But contractors found perhaps the biggest gem hidden in an old chimney. It's a time capsule. Inside there were pictures, a still intact sprig of hops and a letter dated August 1916 highlighting that year's hops harvest.
"I couldn't believe that somebody did that 100 years ago. It was almost 100 years to the day when we found the time capsule because it was placed in there in 1916 and we found it in 2017."
And now Decker has decided to pass this irreplaceable piece of history to the person who busy this transformed home.
