building a better chicago

Arts nonprofit Threewalls announces new $25,000 grants to support 12 Chicago artists

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Humboldt Park-based arts nonprofit Threewalls is announcing new grants for Chicago artists to pursue research and create new work.

Funding will come from a total pool of $900,000, allowing Threewalls to distribute $25,000 grants to 12 artist over each of the next three years.

Threewalls executive director Jeffreen Hayes hopes to see new local voices in the applicant pool.

"We are looking to support artists of color. Artists of color are systematically under-supported, under-resourced. And so this is going to help support those artists in Chicago," Hayes said.

"We're really also looking to support artists that are under the radar. So they haven't necessarily had that big museum show or they're not represented by a gallery. But they can really use these funds to develop their artistic chops."

To learn more about Threewalls fellowships and experience work created by past fellows, visit three-walls.org.
