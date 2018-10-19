SOCIETY

9-year-old Canadian cashes in on long lines for pot; sells out her Girl Guide cookie supply

Elina Childs, 9, stood outside marijuana dispensary in Canada and sold all her cookies...Seann Childs 19 Oct 18

CNN
Canada legalized recreational pot this week and its dispensaries weren't the only ones with a business plan. A Girl Guide -- and budding entrepreneur -- knew exactly where her best sales would come from.

Elina Childs, 9, stood outside an Edmonton dispensary Wednesday and sold all her cookies to those enduring 4-hour lines during the country's first day of legal marijuana sales.

In the past, Elina has sold her cookies door-to-door and that took weeks, her dad said.

"Last year, she got bit by a dog, it wasn't bad but we were still apprehensive," dad Seann Childs told CNN.

"While driving, we saw how long the lines were at the dispensary, and we just stopped to sell the cookies there."

Elina sold out her stock in just 45 minutes, making a total of $120 (US $91).

"She didn't quite understand what the big deal was," Childs said. "She was just selling cookies in her mind, but everyone was so happy to see her, and kept congratulating her."

Weed has been legal only since Wednesday and Elina isn't the only one who cashed in on the munchies.

The marijuana demand has been so high that several licensed cannabis retailers around the country have completely run out of pot, reported CNN partner CBC.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygirl scoutsmarijuanau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicago brain tumor survivor aims to raise $1M for Lurie Children's
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
More Society
Top Stories
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to record $1.6B after no winner drawn Friday
10 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Man arrested in disappearance of woman, 65, missing from Woodlawn since May
Northwest Side man charged in ISIS terror case
Car crashes into building on Michigan Avenue
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold
Lyft rolling out monthly subscription service nationwide
'Jubilation' treats breast cancer survivors to a special night out
Show More
Weekend Watch: The issues of the mid-term elections
A Walk For The Bear supports children living with cancer
Perfect Pet
Pinball Expo 2018 Comes to Wheeling
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More News