GIRL SCOUTS

9-year-old Canadian cashes in on long lines for pot; sells out her Girl Scouts cookie supply

Elina Childs, 9, stood outside marijuana dispensary in Canada and sold all her cookies...Seann Childs 19 Oct 18

CNN
Canada legalized recreational pot this week and its dispensaries weren't the only ones with a business plan. A Girl Scouts Brownie -- and budding entrepreneur -- knew exactly where her best sales would come from.

Elina Childs, 9, stood outside an Edmonton dispensary Wednesday and sold all her cookies to those enduring 4-hour lines during the country's first day of legal marijuana sales.

In the past, Elina has sold her cookies door-to-door and that took weeks, her dad said.

"Last year, she got bit by a dog, it wasn't bad but we were still apprehensive," dad Seann Childs told CNN.

"While driving, we saw how long the lines were at the dispensary, and we just stopped to sell the cookies there."

Elina sold out her stock in just 45 minutes, making a total of $120 (US $91).

"She didn't quite understand what the big deal was," Childs said. "She was just selling cookies in her mind, but everyone was so happy to see her, and kept congratulating her."

Weed has been legal only since Wednesday and Elina isn't the only one who cashed in on the munchies.

The marijuana demand has been so high that several licensed cannabis retailers around the country have completely run out of pot, reported CNN partner CBC.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygirl scoutsmarijuana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GIRL SCOUTS
Boy Scouts changes name to Scouts BSA to attract girls
Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members holds 1st cookie sale
Girl Scouts hold annual Tribute to Achievement dinner
Dunkin' Donuts unveils Girl Scout cookie-flavored coffee
More girl scouts
SOCIETY
Mega Millions jackpot: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
More Society
Top Stories
Police: 'Foul play' suspected in case of missing pregnant postal worker
'I'm sure on benzos': Suburban man charged with DUI, driving with missing wheel
North Side Chicago man charged in ISIS terror case
Mega Millions jackpot at $1 billion for winning numbers drawing tonight
Jayme Closs disappearance: Volunteers join search for Wis. girl whose parents were killed
Woman arrested in Sabrina Long cold case; Georgia teen missing 27 years
What life is like now for Pa. man arrested at age 11 for murder
Convicted rapist and former West Loop tanning salon owner faces 2nd rape trial in December
Show More
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Pigs, pug have pumpkin-themed party to welcome fall
50-pound nose stolen, 'picked' off porch
Super creepy animal X-rays, just in time for Halloween!
More News