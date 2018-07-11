SOCIETY

Cardi B announces birth of her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari

EMBED </>More Videos

Cardi B announced the birth of her daughter on her official Instagram account. Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus!

CNN
Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B announced the Tuesday birth of her daughter Wednesday on her official Instagram account.

"Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 @offset," the caption read on a photo showing the rapper nude and very pregnant.

It's the 25-year-old's first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.



Cardi B kept her pregnancy under wraps before going public in April during an appearance as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live."

They announced then that they were expecting a girl.

She and her husband, a member of hip hop trio Migos, have actually proved to be pretty adept at keeping secrets. Cardi B recently revealed that the couple secretly married last September at their home in Atlanta.

Fans believed they were only engaged as Offset dropped to one knee last October at a concert for a very public proposal.

Cardi B explained that they simply wanted privacy.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself," she wrote on social media. "Getting married was one of those moments!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcelebritybabysocial media
SOCIETY
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
These 4 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in Chicago this week
Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets donations, gift
2 Chicago bathrooms in running for America's best restroom
More Society
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News