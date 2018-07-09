SOCIETY

Catch 3 pioneering bands in Chicago this week

Photo: Jo Jo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to rock out this week? From experimental krautrock to aggressive noise rock, this week's lineup offers plenty of options for fans of rock music.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Faust at The Empty Bottle





First up: Faust this Wednesday night at The Empty Bottle. One of the original krautrock bands from Germany, Faust drew critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase in the 1970s with its experimental sound. More than five decades later, expect an evening of ambient and industrial art-rock with the same raw enthusiasm for fresh ingenuity.

When: Wednesday, July 11, 8:30 p.m.- Thursday, July 12, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Jayhawks at Thalia Hall





Don't miss The Jayhawks at Thalia Hall this Friday night.

Hailing from the Minneapolis music scene in the 1980s, The Jayhawks became known as a driving force behind the Americana movement by the early 1990s. Since its major record label debut in 1992, the band has released several well-received studio albums, toured the country extensively and inspired the sounds of many Americana bands to follow.

When: Friday, July 13, 7 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Unsane at The Empty Bottle





Last but not least, head back to The Empty Bottle for a Saturday night with Unsane. The band -- which formed in 1988 in New York City -- helped pioneer a more aggressive genre of noise rock and garnered a cult-like following around the globe along the way.

When: Saturday, July 14, 8:30 p.m.- Sunday, July 15, 6 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlinelive musicChicago
SOCIETY
Property manager calls cops on man for wearing socks in pool
Clinton Ghent, host of Chicago's 'Soul Train," dies at 78
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
Author Kristine Grant on creating positive relationships
More Society
Top Stories
Thailand cave rescue: 8th boy rescued by divers
1 killed in Old Town crash
Wrong-way driver ID'd in crash that killed father, 4 daughters
4 killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Video shows basketball players, refs trade punches
Man shot while waiting for Uber after wedding, police say
Man in wheelchair, 4 other suspects wanted for South Loop robberies
4-year-old gets gun out of mom's purse, shoots himself, police say
Show More
Fight involving Taser breaks out in mall food court
Indiana attorney general says groping allegations are false
Mother killed trying to break up fight at baby shower
Thai cave rescue: What happens when the boys are out of the cave
Starbucks ditching plastic drinking straws, citing ocean threat
More News