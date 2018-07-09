Catch 3 pioneering bands in Chicago this week

Faust at The Empty Bottle

Looking to rock out this week? From experimental krautrock to aggressive noise rock, this week's lineup offers plenty of options for fans of rock music.---First up: Faust this Wednesday night at The Empty Bottle. One of the original krautrock bands from Germany, Faust drew critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase in the 1970s with its experimental sound. More than five decades later, expect an evening of ambient and industrial art-rock with the same raw enthusiasm for fresh ingenuity.Wednesday, July 11, 8:30 p.m.- Thursday, July 12, 6 a.m.Don't miss The Jayhawks at Thalia Hall this Friday night.Hailing from the Minneapolis music scene in the 1980s, The Jayhawks became known as a driving force behind the Americana movement by the early 1990s. Since its major record label debut in 1992, the band has released several well-received studio albums, toured the country extensively and inspired the sounds of many Americana bands to follow.Friday, July 13, 7 p.m.- Saturday, July 14, 6 a.m.Last but not least, head back to The Empty Bottle for a Saturday night with Unsane. The band -- which formed in 1988 in New York City -- helped pioneer a more aggressive genre of noise rock and garnered a cult-like following around the globe along the way.Saturday, July 14, 8:30 p.m.- Sunday, July 15, 6 a.m.