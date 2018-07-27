SOCIETY

Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Caught on Camera: Kids return lost wallet. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

AURORA, Colo. --
Usually when Action News obtains surveillance video from a doorbell camera, it is for all the wrong reasons.

But not this time.

A group of children in Aurora, Colo. are becoming a social media sensation for what they were caught doing.

Thirteen-year-old Haylie Wenke and her 6-year-old brother, Reagan, along with a friend found a wallet in a driveway while they were riding their bikes.

It had $700 inside.

No one was around, but the kids did the right thing anyway and returned the wallet.

"We found your wallet outside of your car and we just thought we would give it back to you. I'm going to put it over here so no one takes the money," Haylie says in the video.

The homeowner posted the video so he could track down the children. He said he was able to get in touch with Haylie's mother to thank them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldcaught on camerachildrengood samaritanColorado
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Tweet turns shop owner's forgotten anniversary into unforgettable day
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford talk about Pacific Garden Mission
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
More Society
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Tweet turns shop owner's forgotten anniversary into unforgettable day
Boy, 15, shot to death in South Shore
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's home released
Show More
Trump disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting
Stunt car tips in Elburn on HBO set; camera man hurt
Stanley's in Goose Island looking to sell, may close
Zoo accused of painting a donkey, passing it off as a zebra
More News