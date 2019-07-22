Society

Man caught on camera walking into store naked to get coffee

By Eyewitness News
BENNINGTON, Vermont -- It may be hot out there, but one man might have gone a little too far in his quest to keep comfortable.

This past week, a customer walked into a specialty grocery store in Bennington, Vermont completely naked.

The Pennsylvania man asked the woman behind the counter where the coffee was. She told him and he proceeded to make a cup.

He then asked if she knew any good local swimming spots.

The clerk stayed calm, gave him a recommendation and he was on his way. The store owner, Ryan Hassett, says this was a first for the establishment.

Though it is not illegal to be naked in public in Bennington, Hassett hoped this would not be the start of a trend.

"I have no problem with somebody acting natural and stuff," he said. "I'm not encouraging people to come into our establishment au naturale."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynaked man
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen struck by lightning while watching soccer game
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd
Local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post draws condemnation
Tainted alcohol kills 19 in Costa Rica: officials
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, rain possible
1 dead, 1 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-294
Cole Hamels' foundation funds STEM education in Chicago, Africa
Show More
State now allows students to take 'mental health days'
12YO girl shot in Avondale after father gets in argument
Boy who fell from window in Lincoln Park to be released from hospital Sunday, dad says
Burglars target unlocked apartment doors
Niles man charged after shooting guns, leaving weapons in house with children
More TOP STORIES News