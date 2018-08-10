BACK TO SCHOOL

International Left-Handers Day: Problems only left-handed people understand

EMBED </>More Videos

Spiral notebooks and three-ring binders... ouch. (ABC)

It's a right-handed people's world and lefties are just living in it. Check out some of the everyday struggles you go through when you are born left-handed.

There's only one left-handed desk, and usually some 'righty' is sitting in it.

Three ring binders are painful, yet mandatory for most grade schools.

If there is one lefty glove at gym class, it's probably older than your coach.

Zippers hide from your fingers.

Controllers were not designed with you in mind.

Scissors do not apply to you.

Fountain pens will make a mess out of your whole arm.

You erase the words as you're writing on the chalkboard.

The number pads on keyboards are a long reach.

And you might die sooner.



According to a study conducted by the NCBI, the population percentage of left-handed people diminishes within the oldest age groups. While there is no accurate explanation of why this is, the study hypothesizes that there may be elevated risk levels due to the environmental factors of living in a right-handed world, which leads lefties to a higher accident susceptibility.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyback to schoolschoolu.s. & worldsocietybuzzworthywatercoolerfunny videoeducation
BACK TO SCHOOL
Help kids prepare for the new school year
89th Annual Bud Billiken Parade
Fundraiser prepares CPS teachers for new school year
Strategies for a smooth transition from summer to school
More back to school
SOCIETY
Newsviews: Impact Grants Chicago
Movie night fundraiser at Arlington Heights cemetery sparks protests
Illinois woman celebrates 110th birthday
7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg
More Society
Top Stories
Des Plaines priest injured in Aeromexico plane crash returns to altar
Pepper spray used in Gold Coast store robbery
Chicago woman, 22, shot to death at Skokie hotel
Search continues for missing Rolling Meadows man
National Guard helping demolish abandoned Gary buildings
Public visitation for former Blackhawk Stan Mikita held at United Center
1 dead, 2 injured in 3 related weekend shootings in Harvey, police say
Counterprotesters gather in D.C. as white nationalists rally near White House
Show More
Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays the audio
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
Heather Heyer's mom tells crowds in Charlottesville 'it's not all about Heather...it never was'
Man charged with armed robbery in parking lot of Orland Park movie theater
Man, 47, shot during carjacking in Uptown
More News