Celebrate National Twinkie Day

On April 6, 1930, Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois by baker manager James Dewar.

National Twinkie Day is April 6.

On that day in 1930 Twinkies were invented in Schiller Park, Illinois by bakery manager James Dewar.

The name "Twinkie" was inspired by a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes"

Twinkies were originally filled with banana cream but during World War II bananas were rationed, so vanilla cream was substituted.

Twinkies are 68 percent air. The cakes are baked for 12 minutes each, injected with cream and then flipped over so the round bottom is now on top.

Hostess churns out more than 1,000 Twinkies per minute.
