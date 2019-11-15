CFD breaks ground on new $30M state-of-the-art fire station facility in West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new $30 million state-of-the-art fire station is coming to the West Pullman neighborhood. Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the Chicago Fire Department Friday morning to break ground on the new Engine Company 115 fire station.The project is part of the city's continued efforts to provide the latest tools, technology and training for first responders.The new facility is said to be the second-largest fire station in the city. It will house a CFD district office, Office of Emergency Management Communications (OEMC) radio communication tower and three ambulances. It will replace the existing Engine Company 115 fire station located at 11940 South Peoria Street.The project is expected to support 94 full-time jobs, at least half of which are required to be filled by local Chicago residents, according to project officials.The new fire station, located at 119th Street and Morgan Street, is expected to be complete by summer 2020.