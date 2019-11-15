CFD breaks ground on new state-of-the-art fire station facility in West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new state-of-the-art fire station is coming to the West Pullman neighborhood. Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined the Chicago Fire Department to break ground on the new Engine Company 115 fire station.The project is part of the city's continued efforts to provide the latest tools, technology and training for first responders.The new facility is said to be the second-largest fire station in the city. It will house a CFD district office, Office of Emergency Management Communications (OEMC) radio communication tower and three ambulances.