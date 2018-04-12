SOCIETY

Chance the Rapper hosts 25th birthday party in Chicago; proceeds benefit his charity SocialWorks

Chance The Rapper announces a gift of $1 million to the Chicago Public School Foundation at the Westcott Elementary School, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Chicago. (KGO-TV)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tickets are on sale now for Chance the Rapper's 25th birthday party on April 21 in Chicago.

The three-time Grammy Award winner will donate proceeds from the event to his charity, SocialWorks, which seeks to support Chicago youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement.

"My birthday party is going to be a blast and I'm super excited for everyone to join me as I'm blessed to celebrate another year," the Chicago native said in a statement.

Tickets, which range from $100 and $250, include a top-shelf open bar and passed food. VIP table packages - ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 - are also available. Tickets are limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The event will be held at 10pm to 1am at LiqrBox, 873 N. Orleans St., Chicago

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.
