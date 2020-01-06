Society

Charmin unveils toilet paper delivery robot at Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS -- The Consumer Electronics Show is getting underway in Las Vegas, and there is already some truly bizarre tech being unveiled.

Several of the strange items are from toilet paper producer Charmin. The "RollBot" is a self-balancing robot that connects to your phone and delivers a fresh roll if you catch yourself in a bind. The robot has a version of the Charmin bear as its face as well.

RELATED: 40-ton 'fatberg' the size of a double-decker bus removed from London sewers

Charmin also revealed "SmellSense," a sensor that can tell if a restroom is less than fresh smelling. The device connects to your phone and can alert you before you head to the bathroom.

The last reveal from Charmin is the "V.I.Pee." Charmin says the device is a "premium porta-potty experience enhanced with Oculus Rift S VR that will transport any GOer to the front row so you will never miss a beat while on the seat."

Charmin says all three devices will only be available for people at CES. They will not go on sale to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylas vegastoilettechnologybathroomu.s. & worldfun stuffces
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
Chicago congestion tax for Uber, Lyft starts
Comptroller Mendoza says her office will no longer help municipalities collect red light camera fines
Chicago marijuana dispensary in Logan Square burglarized
18 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
American family attacked in Mexico, 13-year-old killed
Some Chicago recreational marijuana dispensaries run low on supplies
Show More
Woman missing from Humboldt Park may need medical attention
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
Off-duty Cook Co. sheriff dies after medical emergency causes car crash in Elgin: police
News Fix: 'Hamilton' closes curtain on 3-year Chicago run
2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on the East Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News