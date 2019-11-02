Society

Remember to check smoke alarms, batteries before you 'fall back' Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for an extra hour of sleep this weekend!

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end on Sunday.

People spring the clocks forward for an hour during spring, and after midnight on Sunday, the clock will need to be turned back an hour.

Besides setting your clocks, it's also a good time to check your smoke detectors.

Fire officials are encouraging families to check some detectors in every room of their home and to replace the batteries inside each detector.

Fire officials said changing the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors, along with developing and practicing a home escape plan, are two of the best ways to protect your loved ones and yourself from fire and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The time to "fall back" begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday.
