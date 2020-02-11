Society

Chicago accepting nominations for 'Crossing Guard of the Year'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is kicking of its annual Crossing Guard Awareness Month Tuesday.

From this Friday until March 14, people are asked to recognize the vital role crossing guards play in keeping students safe while walking to and from school.

Also starting Tuesday, you can vote for Crossing Guard of the Year. Chicagoans can help select the Crossing Guard of the Year until March 31.

Last year's winner was Roxie Calhoun, who served as crossing guard for Coonley and St. Benedict schools.

For more information, click here.
