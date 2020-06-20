Anti-Trump protest planned downtown Chicago ahead of Tulsa campaign rally

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Protesters were expected to march through downtown Chicago Saturday night, while President Donald Trump's Tulsa campaign rally gets underway.An activist group known as Refuse Fascism planned the local rally, which is scheduled to begin at Millennium Park in the Loop and end at Trump Tower in River North about 6 p.m.Supporters of Trump were filling streets Saturday around the Tulsa stadium where the president will hold his first rally in months, ready to welcome him back to the campaign trail despite warnings from health officials about the coronavirus.The rally originally was planned for Friday, but was moved after complaints that it coincided with Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the U.S., and in a city that was the site of a 1921 race-related massacre, when a white mob attacked Blacks, leaving as many as 300 people dead.