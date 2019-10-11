Society

Chicago girl, 4, gets dream vacation from American Airlines, Make-a-Wish

In this Feb. 11, 2015, file photo, ground traffic is seen from the control tower at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green File)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thirty children, including a 4-year-old Chicago-area girl, are preparing to fly to Orlando, Florida for the vacation of a lifetime.

On Friday, two Make-A-Wish families will enjoy a send-off party from mAAgic volunteers at O'Hare International Airport before boarding their flights to the Give Kids the World Village.

Twenty-eight other children will also enjoy send-off parties in their departing cities before their fights to Orlando.

Give Kids The World Village caters directly to children with critical illnesses and features a wheelchair-accessible pool, putt-putt golf course, boundless playground and more.

The trip is made possible by American Airlines, the Something mAAgic Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
