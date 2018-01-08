SOCIETY

Chicago area Girl Scouts set cookie dunking Guinness World Record

Girl Scouts from across the Chicago area gathered at the Allstate Arena this weekend to set a record for the most cookies dunked into milk at the same time. (Reilly Connect)

Chicago area girl scouts have earned a spot in the Guinness World Records after breaking the record for the most cookies dunked into milk at the same time.

They broke the record with the help of family and friends at the Allstate Arena this weekend. The record breaking cookie dunk was the kick off to this year's cookie sales.

"The Girl Scout cookie program teaches girls amazing entrepreneurial skills. Many people don't know that the Girl Scout cookie program is the largest entrepreneurial program for girls in the country," said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago & Northwest Indiana.

So get a box, or two, and do some cookie dunking of your own.
