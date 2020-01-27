Liberation of Auschwitz marked in Chicago area 75 years later

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5410300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 Eyewitness News Presents Return to Auschwitz: A Survivor's Story is a special Eyewitness News presentation highlighting a local Holocaust survivor's return to the death camp she survived decades ago.

OSWIECIM, Poland -- Monday marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz.More than a million people were killed there, many of them Jews. About a dozen people gathered to watch the ceremony in Skokie at the Illinois Holocaust Museum.The somber, two-hour event streaming from the death camp site was shown at the Museum. The commemoration from Poland included a speech from the president of Poland and Auschwitz survivors.The commemoration even thousands of miles away, is still extremely emotional for so many."It's so important to remember and to learn from our past so that we can transform the future and create a better world working to that today when 'never again' is a reality for all people and especially today when we see a rising tide of anti-Semitism and many other forms of bigotry and hatred against a range of different groups people, we really must see the dangers to where that can lead," said Susan Abrams with the Illinois Holocaust Museum."It was very emotional for me and the people present and yes, it is a great history shown to people," said George Otto, who watched the ceremony at the museum.Those last remaining survivors laid wreaths for victims at the death camp's execution wall. World leaders came together for the event, which was held right at the gate of death at the camp.