Chicago artist Milton Coronado talks about tribute to Marlen Ochoa-Lopez

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You may have seen the mural in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood honoring murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa Lopez and her infant son.
The mural was created by artist Milton Coronado. He said he wanted to give a memorialized gift to the family and the city.
Coronado joined ABC7 to talk about how his art has impacted the community.
