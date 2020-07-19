We all live here: Chicago artist strives to spread inclusivity, positivity through creativity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago artist Rich Alapack, founder of we all live here, has been using unusual strategies to spread messages of inclusivity and positivity since 2015.We all live here has been using the power of creativity to gently remind people to get along and help each other succeed. Its ACT Program works with schools, parks, libraries and community groups to spread our positive and inclusive message and teach youth how to effectively combat hatred.Alapack, who spoke with ABC 7 Chicago Sunday, just led an art project at Cabrini-Green's Skinner North Elementary School in which graduating eighth graders decorated the school facade with magnetic bricks that they painted with positive messages. Each graduating class will change the facade every year.He is planning a 25- by 357-foot Black Lives Matter mural outside the Chicago Police Academy and an outdoor art gallery under the Ohio Street bridge.Visitfor more information.