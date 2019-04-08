Society

Chicago artist Theaster Gates unveils radio station at 95th/Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago artist Theaster Gates and Mayor Rahm Emanuel unveiled new works Monday morning at the newly-renovated CTA Red Line station at 95th Street.

A radio station called "An Extended Song of Our People", or "AESOP", will broadcast music by local artists at the terminal.

During the process of developing ideas for the new installations, Gates said at a press conference Monday morning that he wanted to address the needs of people in the community.

"We want to see clear examples of the history of the people on the South Side. We want to see clear examples of the future of our city. We want to see real examples of the present. We want to hear all our stories, all the time," Gates said. "I thought, that's a lot to deliver in a mural."

The artist eventually came up with a way to make those stories more evident and create a better experience for commuters: AESOP.

"(We can) use the radio station as a platform for amplifying the daily ideas, the daily interests of our people," Gates said. "We could also pump really good soul, funk, house, jazz, gospel, throughout the station."

A pair of large tapestries created by Gates also went on display. They're made entirely from old fire hoses.
