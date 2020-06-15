Chicago bars, Lakefront Trail allowed to reopen with safety restrictions city announces; Millennium Park reopened Monday

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, alongside The Chicago Department of Health and Chicago Park District, made the announcement Monday.
"We are thrilled to be taking these long-awaited steps forward in reopening our city by safely bringing our bars back online with outside service, and, of course, taking our first, cautious move toward reopening our beloved lakefront," she said.
Bars with outdoor areas, patios, rooftops, retractable roofs or indoor spaces where 50 percent or more of a wall can be removed will be allowed to open on Wednesday, June 17.
Tables must be spaced six feet apart and can accommodate only six people or less, and seating is limited to two hours. Alcohol sales must also end at 11 p.m. each night. Patrols are encourage to wear face masks and practice hand hygiene as well.
Just weeks ago, Cameron and Suzie Compton, owners of West Town's Midwest Coast Brewery, were converting craft beer supplies into hand sanitizer. Now the couple is working to convert their parking lot into customer seating.
"We got picnic tables, we got high tops, we got some Adirondack chairs," Susie said.
"Thankfully our parking lot is huge; we will have no problem separating our tables 12 to 15 feet, whatever we need to do," added Cameron.
Kevin Cary, owner of Begyle Brewing on the city's North Side, said while he is ready to entertain customers he plans to prioritize safety over profits.
"I think innovating right now, and trying to figure out ways to operate safely, is really important," he said. "The biggest thing for us is that we want to reopen safely, not only for our staff but our customers."
Five days later, on June 22, the Lakefront Trail will open east of Lake Shore Drive for exercise and transit only, to keep the flow of traffic going. Parks and beaches east of Lake Shore Drive will remain closed.
"I feel like it's really important to come and spend time together outside, and get to see others," said Estefany Aguirre, resident.
"I'm glad that we as a city are working together to reopen the city of Chicago," said resident Evan Nave. "This has been such a depressing three months and I am glad to see things are opening up."
Chicagoans must abide by a "keep it moving" strategy where only walking, running, biking, and rollerblading will be allowed. The Chicago Park District will also install signs along the trail to encourage proper use, and Social Distancing Ambassadors will be stationed along the trail to make sure everyone is abiding by the guidelines.
Chicago's swimming pools and playgrounds will also remain closed while public health officials advise the park district on options to open them safely.
Outdoor fitness equipment, basketball courts, tennis courts and athletic fields also remain closed until further notice.
Mike Blanchard, owner of private charter company Come Sailing, said he hopes this will bring the city one more step closer to reopening the harbor, too.
"I think that's progress because with the trail open more people will come down, and obviously I pick people up along the trail right along the harbor edge, so that's good for me, but once they open the harbors, that's the most important part for me," he said.
Due to the significant lakefront storm damage and high lake levels, three sections of the lakefront trail will merge to accommodate users.
Monday health officials announced 473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths for a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths.
MILLENNIUM PARK REOPENING
Millennium Park began the process of reopening Monday.
The park will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for groups of 10 or fewer people who wear face masks and practice social distancing.
"Millennium Park is one of Chicago's great attractions and we are tremendously excited to have it take this first step in cautious reopening," said Mayor Lightfoot. "As we continue to navigate the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, our hope is to be able to take even further measures over the coming weeks and months to allow residents and visitors alike to enjoy its array of wonderful and iconic features in a way that's engaging and fun, while also being safe for themselves and the broader public."
Areas open to guests include the Chase Promenades, the Boeing Galleries and Lurie Garden. The Crown Fountain and Wrigley Square will also open, but without the water features.
The Bean will be able to be viewed from a distance. The Great Lawn, the Welcome Center, the McDonald's Cycle Center and the BP Bridge between Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park remain closed. The Park Grill is open with limited to-go service.
Visitors will be required to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street and exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. The park will be closed temporarily if capacity is reached. Social distancing ambassadors will be wearing lime-green shirts to remind visitors not in the same group to stay six feet apart.
Maggie Daley Park also reopened Monday.
Chicago moved into phase three of its "Protecting Chicago" reopening June 3, but city officials emphasized that cautiously reopening still requires strict physical distancing and wearing a face covering. Resident also must continue to limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people and staying at home if you feel ill or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19. The city strongly encourages getting tested if you have symptoms or have had contact with someone known to have COVID-19.
"We're all excited to start the process of reopening our city but we need to do this cautiously and continue to follow all the guidance," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "Other cities and states that re-opened earlier are seeing rising case rates. We've made so much progress, we'd all hate to see that happen here in Chicago."
For more information about the city's "Protecting Chicago" reopening framework, and to find industry-specific guidelines, please visit chicago.gov/reopening.