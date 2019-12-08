Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD dies at age 21 after suffering medical emergency at Midway airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency at Midway Airport, according to police.There are reports the 21-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, had a seizure.Chicago police said the 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency at the airport at around 2 a.m. after getting off a private jet. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The cause of death was not immediately known, police said.Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed Higgins' death Sunday morning."Shortly after arriving to Chicago he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him. There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information," Guglielmi said."Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."Juice WRLD rose to fame off the back of his 2018 album "Goodbye and Good Riddance," which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The lead single "Lucid Dreams" peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also won the "Top New Artist" Billboard award earlier this year.Higgins has been known to work with artists such as Travis Scott and Lil Yachty.Many music artists are also remembering Higgins' legacy.Chicago rapper and activist Chance the Rapper said, "Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don't know what to make of it."Interscope Geffen A&M Records released a statement, saying "Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice's family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world."Higgins celebrated his 21st birthday last Monday.Area Central detectives are conducting a death investigation.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Monday.