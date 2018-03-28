Chicago calls out 'unoriginal' Houston over 'Bean' sculpture

CHICAGO --Houston is now home to the newest sculpture by the artist who made the famous "Bean" here in Chicago - and it bears a strong resemblance to one that presides over Millennium Park.
With the news that the Museum of Fine Arts Houston installed a new sculpture by the creator of Chicago's "Cloud Gate," the Chicago Tribunecalled out Houston's new "Bean" as "unoriginal."
The "Cloud Column" sculpture, which sits on the site of what will become the new Glassell School plaza, is the work of visionary artist Anish Kapoor.
At 32-feet-tall and weighing in at 27,000 pounds, the stainless steel beauty is destined to become a most Instagrammed spot in Houston.
"It's, er, in the shape of a bean, just like the Millennium Park icon. And it's shiny and made of stainless steel. Wherever did they get that idea?," the Tribune said, poking fun at the similarities.
Workers hoisted the sculpture off of a truck and into its steel cage on Monday.