SOCIETY

Chicago calls out 'unoriginal' Houston over 'Bean' sculpture

EMBED </>More Videos

Similar to Chicago, Houston now has its own "Bean" sculpture. (KTRK)

CHICAGO --
Houston is now home to the newest sculpture by the artist who made the famous "Bean" here in Chicago - and it bears a strong resemblance to one that presides over Millennium Park.

With the news that the Museum of Fine Arts Houston installed a new sculpture by the creator of Chicago's "Cloud Gate," the Chicago Tribunecalled out Houston's new "Bean" as "unoriginal."

The "Cloud Column" sculpture, which sits on the site of what will become the new Glassell School plaza, is the work of visionary artist Anish Kapoor.

At 32-feet-tall and weighing in at 27,000 pounds, the stainless steel beauty is destined to become a most Instagrammed spot in Houston.

"It's, er, in the shape of a bean, just like the Millennium Park icon. And it's shiny and made of stainless steel. Wherever did they get that idea?," the Tribune said, poking fun at the similarities.

Workers hoisted the sculpture off of a truck and into its steel cage on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymuseum exhibitmuseumsartsculpturemillennium parkHoustonChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Festival Friday with Roz Varon
Animal crackers remove cages from packaging after PETA complaint
AbbVie donates $100M to Ronald McDonald House Charities
Women claim they were denied jobs because of 'ghetto' names
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News