coronavirus chicago

Chicago car protest calls for cancellation of rent during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO -- Chicago protesters took to their cars Saturday to call for rent relief and a break from rent and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group "Cancel the Rents" held a car caravan, honking their horns and waving signs as they drove through the Albany Park neighborhood.

The organizers are calling it the "National Day of Car Protests," and they want a national cancellation of all rent for apartments, homes and small businesses.

Protesters said the patchwork of city and state moratoriums on evictions are not enough.

The car caravans also call for a suspension of payment on home mortgages for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizers said as a result of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, at least 30% of renters couldn't pay their April rent.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoalbany parkmortgagesprotestcoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus pandemicevictionrentsrallyrenters
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Chicago mother survives COVID-19 after being hospitalized for a month
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
Chicago cloth mask drive gets underway ahead of new order
What to know about Illinois' 41,777 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 40K
Downstate Ill. rep. sues Pritzker for stay-at-home order
St. Charles' Smithfield Foods plant closes indefinitely
Chicago mother survives COVID-19 after being hospitalized for a month
LIVE: Carole King, Smokey Robinson and others perform
Driver wearing N95 mask passed out, crashed, police say
Potbelly to return small business relief loan
Show More
Bishop Ford reopened after fuel spill from crashed semi
Incoming college students consider gap year during COVID-19 crisis
CTA to pay $3M to man who lost leg after being hit by bus
Doctors report 'COVID toes' on some coronavirus patients
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
More TOP STORIES News