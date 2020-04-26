Chicago car protest calls for cancellation of rent during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO -- Chicago protesters took to their cars Saturday to call for rent relief and a break from rent and mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.The group "Cancel the Rents" held a car caravan, honking their horns and waving signs as they drove through the Albany Park neighborhood.The organizers are calling it the "National Day of Car Protests," and they want a national cancellation of all rent for apartments, homes and small businesses.Protesters said the patchwork of city and state moratoriums on evictions are not enough.The car caravans also call for a suspension of payment on home mortgages for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis.Organizers said as a result of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, at least 30% of renters couldn't pay their April rent.