Chicago couple livestreams wedding for family, friends during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago-area couple tied the knot despite the coronavirus pandemic, inviting guests to witness their wedding remotely.

Paige Bonk and Matt Ptack got married inside Chicago's St. Gregory the Great Church on the city's North Side on March 21, their scheduled date.

"We both sort of looked at each other and said, we kind of like the way 3-21 sounds," Ptack said.

Aside from a maid of honor and two best men, the rest of the guest list watched a livestream of the ceremony.

"It wasn't meant for us to have the wedding on 3-21 with all of our family and friends, and so that's where we left it," Bonk added. "It really did bring a lot of joy to our livestream audience and I think it was the right choice."

The couple is planning a reception later this year when they can celebrate with friends and family in person.
