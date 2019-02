Dating can be a fun way to meet people, but it can also be stressful. Motivational speaker Darrell Horwitz is holding a class aimed at making dating a more positive experience.Where: Discovery Center, 4318 North Elston Avenue, ChicagoWhen: Tuesday, March 12 from 7 to 9:30 pmCost: $55For more information, visit: https://discoverycenter.cc/