Society

Storied African-American newspaper becoming digital only

CHICAGO -- The publisher of the storied African American newspaper Chicago Defender has announced it will no longer publish a print version.

In announcing the move to digital-only beginning July 11, Real Times Media CEO Hiram E. Jackson said Friday the newspaper has made significant investment in digital media because of changes in the publishing landscape.

Jackson noted the Defender currently prints 16,000 newspapers. He says the newspaper reaches at least ten times more people on its digital platform. Jackson says Real Times' other newspapers, the Michigan Chronicle and the New Pittsburgh Courier, will continue to offer a print version.

The newspaper was founded by Robert S. Abbott in 1905 and reached the peak of its influence at mid-century when it was a frequent critic of racial inequities in the nation's southern states.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagonewspaperafrican americans
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot, killed a week after aunt fatally struck by CTA train
3 stabbed, 14 others injured at Navy Pier 4th of July festivities
$30,000 in North Face clothes stolen by 'flash mob'
Woman charged after leaving 2 boys in hot car
Elderly woman beaten, robbed in targeted West Side home invasion, police say
Park Forest under mandatory boil order through at least Monday
Motorcyclist killed in Cragin hit-and-run
Show More
Teen identified as suspect in Blue Bell licking: Police
Body found in Sherman Park lagoon on Chicago's SW Side
Arrest made in stabbing, sex assault of Morgan Park teen: police
33 shot, 3 fatally, in 4th of July weekend violence across Chicago
1 charged in death of teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox in Gary
More TOP STORIES News