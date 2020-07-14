tickets

Chicago extends city sticker, permit parking enforcement deadlines until August 1

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The City of Chicago will extend the dates of city sticker and residential parking permit enforcement for two weeks to allow motorists additional time to comply.

City sticker and residential permit parking enforcement will resume citywide on August 1, officials said.

The extension will allow residents to purchase their city stickers and permits online, or by visiting any of the Office of the City Clerk locations, Department of Finance payment centers or at neighborhood currency exchanges.

Additionally, the city has pushed the expired vehicle registration enforcement to November 2 to align with the Illinois Secretary of State vehicle registration extension date.

The city resumed ticket enforcement for street sweeping on July 1 and normal booting operations on July 6.

Back in March, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office temporarily suspended debt collection, non-safety vehicle impoundments and the issuance of compliance tickets to provide relief to residents experiencing increased financial pressure.

City officials said the Department of Finance began notifying motorists at the beginning of reopening phases about their outstanding debt and offering to restructure or restart their payment plans to avoid default.

Enforcement Date - Violation Type
  • July 1 - Street Sweeping

  • July 6 - Booting

  • August 1 - Expired City Sticker & Residential Parking Permit

  • November 2 - Expired Vehicle Registration


City officials encourage anyone who may need assistance with outstanding debt to visit New Start Chicago at www.Chicago.gov/newstartchicago.

On the website residents can sign up for flexible payment plans for tickets and utility bills with a lower down payment and up to 60 months to repay amounts due.

Residents can learn more or make payments online at www.Chicago.gov/finance.
