Chicago Girl Scout troop leader honored, surprised on Good Morning America

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With Girl Scout cookie season in full swing, you've probably seen Girl Scouts everywhere you look. But what you don't always see are the parents who help make it all happen.Craig Harris is one of them and Monday he was surprised by Good Morning America."We're going to make your Monday," ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee said. "Because you're going to the Bulls game tonight with your family."Harris and his family were gifted courtside tickets to a Bulls game versus the Dallas Mavericks.Harris has been a troop leader on the South Side of Chicago for the past 15 years. He's a mentor, educator and empowering role model for more than 400 African American girls."I'm actually learning from them, I'm drawing from their strength, they're actually modeling for me," Harris said.But that wasn't the only gift; GMA surprised Harris and his troop with a $5,300 donation from Fifth Third Bank."When I first walked in I was overwhelmed with emotion," Harris said. "I don't expect recognition but it always feels good when people make a little bit of a fuss about what you're doing."No matter who you talk to, people's responses are the same."He's always been really supportive and cool and awesome," Harris' son Alexander said."He always does things for us so we should do something for him," said Taylor Williams, Girl Scout.